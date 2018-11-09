First Alert Forecast: freeze warnings through Saturday morning

Upper 40s and sunshine replace the 20s Saturday afternoon. Cloud cover increases Sunday ahead of a potent cold front. That cold front brings chances for rain and even snow to Texoma late Sunday into early Monday. Activity will end by midday on Monday. Here are few things to keep in mind about the potential for winter weather into this next week: the forecast will be changing, so check in with us often. Ground temps are still warm; little accumulation for us here in SW OK is expected. Best chances for snow stay near I-40 and out W in the Texas Panhandle. A wet snow and cold rain mix is more likely for many of us here in SW OK. We are not expecting major travel impacts from this event.