First Alert Forecast: freeze warnings through Saturday morning

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It’s a cold start to our Friday!
North winds are gusting up to 10-20 mph this morning, making it feel like the 30s as you’re out the door. This afternoon expect decreasing cloud cover with temps warming into the low 50s. Overnight a freeze warning is in effect for almost all of Texoma through 10 am Saturday. Temps are expected to fall into the upper 20s under mostly clear skies.
Upper 40s and sunshine replace the 20s Saturday afternoon. Cloud cover increases Sunday ahead of a potent cold front. That cold front brings chances for rain and even snow to Texoma late Sunday into early Monday. Activity will end by midday on Monday. Here are few things to keep in mind about the potential for winter weather into this next week: the forecast will be changing, so check in with us often. Ground temps are still warm; little accumulation for us here in SW OK is expected. Best chances for snow stay near I-40 and out W in the Texas Panhandle. A wet snow and cold rain mix is more likely for many of us here in SW OK. We are not expecting major travel impacts from this event.
By Monday afternoon, we slowly clear things out and temps stay in the 30s. Mid to upper 20s are on the way Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, but afternoons give way to 40s and 50s into next week with clearing skies.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
