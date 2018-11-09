Fort Sill holds Family of the Year Awards

FORT SILL, OK (RNN Texoma) - November is military family month and Thursday afternoon Fort sill held it’s Family of the year ceremony.
Ten families, nominated by their units attended the event held the patriot club.
The Citizen family earned the honor of being named family of the year for their dedication and service to their community.
“Everything we do comes down to communication and organizing, if it matters you make time," said SFC Sarah Citizen. "There’s not a single entity in our family everyone does their part,” said SFC Frank Citizen.
The Citizen family was nominated by Frank’s unit. He’s a medical operations NCO for the 75th Field Artillery Brigade. And his wife sergeant first class Sarah Citizen is a sexual assault response Coordinator with the 434 Brigade.
