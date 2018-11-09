Lawton Mayor Fred Fitch delivers State of the City Address

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton Mayor Fred Fitch delivered his final State of the City address Friday afternoon. He shared Lawton’s successes and areas that still need work. He said there were good times, slow times, and obstacles that still need to be confronted head-on.
“Our sales tax is still a little flat," said Mayor Fitch. "We still have a lot of obstacles to deal with in regards to that but it is working out fine and we’re showing a little bit of a gain this year and we hope it continues.”
But there has also been lots of improvement.
“We’re showing tremendous results with our 2015 Public Safety Tax that has enabled us to get our police and fire salaries up to a very high percentage rate within Oklahoma," he said.
In addition to the push to recruit and retain first responders, there are more than $80 million worth of construction projects underway, including construction on Southwest 52nd Street which is expected to be complete in February 2019. Mayor-Elect Stan Booker says he plans to build on those successes by following the city’s strategic plan created in 2005, but he looks forward incorporating some changes to it.
“Every strategic plan has to be updated long term," Booker said. “It’s time we start updating. We need to start dreaming as a community about what we want to be 10, 15, 20 years from now.”
Friday’s State of the City Luncheon at the Lawton Country Club was the last for Mayor Fred Fitch who has served Lawton for the past nine years. He said he looks forward to a new chapter of his life... and plans to volunteer in the community.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.