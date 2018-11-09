MacArthur High school unveils new cafeteria

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - MacArthur High school held a special celebration Thursday night to unveil their newly renovated cafeteria.
Parents and community members were invited to see the new area, and were treated to refreshments.
The cafeteria has been completely remade, with a brand new ceiling, floor and lighting. A set of new picnic tables were installed outside the building and inside students will get to enjoy a new, varied set of places to sit, from benches to round tables.
School officials say the renovation is not only appreciated, but was a necessary change. “I mean, the tables, the chairs, were really beaten up, and we needed it desperately,” said MacArthur principal Laura Puccino. “It’s long overdue, and the east side’s glad to have their newly renovated cafeteria as well.”
This has been the first major renovation done to the cafeteria since the school was built in 1969.
It was funded through a bond issue passed by Lawton residents in 2007.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.