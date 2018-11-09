Southwestern Oklahoma Futsal look for players for winter leagues

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A group of kids and adults are getting ready to start up winter futsal and are looking for more players.
Southwest Oklahoma Futsal has been offering both a winter and summer league for 3 years at the YMCA location. They had to take a break last summer because they did not have enough players. They hope to get as many players as they can signed up this winter. Futsal is a modified version of soccer played indoors. Director of Southwestern Oklahoma Futsal, CJ Reeves said playing futsal is beneficial to those who play soccer.
“A lot of pro-soccer’s like Mesi, Pele, Ronaldo, they play it, and what it does is you come indoors and it makes your skills better," said Reeves. "It’s more fast pace, it helps you bring faster decisions, and then when you go back outside to play soccer, that follows you.”
They offer both youth and adult teams. Coach and Futsal player, Gilson De Almenau said there are not many adult futsal leagues in the area. He encourages more adults to sign up and take advantage of the Southwestern Oklahoma Futsal winter league.
“It’s really hard to get into a league, where over here in Lawton, we really don’t have a place where we can actually play as adults and keep our health going, and also we build connections with different soccer players so we can help each other out and build relationships with the community,” said De Almenau.
Reeves said the more people they can get signed up will allow the players to not have to play the same teams continuously.
“They love playing, so it wasn’t a problem with the playing, but sometimes you have to play the same team over and over, which is great and all, but it’s always good to see somebody different," said Reeves.
He said Southwest Oklahoma Futsal also gives players the opportunity to play nationals or internationals depending on their skill level. The deadline to register is November 27th. You can go to their Facebook page, Southwestern Oklahoma Futsal to sign up, and view registration costs.
