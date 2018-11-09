Two Oklahoma men facing charges for distributing meth

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Two Oklahoma men are facing a series of charges for their alleged plans to distribute methamphetamine to the Lawton area and beyond.
Anselmo Guiterrez and Luis Rodriguez were arrested for conspiracy to distribute a controlled and dangerous substance.
Police say they pulled over Guiterrez last Thursday after spotting him speeding through a residential area without a license. During the traffic stop, officers found a jacket in Guiterrez’s car that was filled with bundles of money totaling to $10,960 and a counterfeit $100 bill.
Guiterrez, who was already on probation on multiple Intent to Distribute cases, was arrested and interviewed. That’s when he told officers that he was driving from his cousin’s house. There, police found 40 grams of meth, along with baggies and digital scales. That cousin told officers the drugs belonged to Guiterrez.
In addition, they said Guiterrez had been to Rodriguez’s home to pick up meth in the past and that Rodriguez had come to their home to collect large sums of money. Police further connected Rodriguez to Guiterrez through texts on the latter’s phone.
Both men are now in custody, and are set to appear in court in December.
