Construction progressing on Indiahoma Road

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge says a portion of Indiahoma Road is expected to reopen sometime next week.
Refuge officials report the road will remain closed through Tuesday and formally open up next Wednesday.
They say access to Post Oak Road has been restored through the Indiahoma Gate, but drivers still can not pass through to State Highway 49.
Since late October, crews have been working to clear brush and tree limbs from the roadsides in order to lower fire risk.
