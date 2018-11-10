First Alert 7 Forecast: a cold front arrives tomorrow; wintry on Monday

Very cold on Monday with north winds 15-30 mph and wind chills in the 20s. Expect periods of rain showers changing to snow or a rain/snow mix. Snow accumulation: a coating to an inch for southwest Oklahoma with 1-2″ possible in parts of Harmon, Greer, Washita, and Beckham counties. A coating to a half inch for parts of north Texas. Roads may stay mainly wet with some slushy areas possible on elevated surfaces. Use caution if you must travel. Snow or mix should end during the afternoon.