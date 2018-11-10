First Alert 7 Forecast: a cold front arrives tomorrow; wintry on Monday

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Another cool day is expected tomorrow ahead of an even stronger push of cold air. That will lead to a wintry Monday with a chance of rain, rain/snow mix, and snow. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Mostly clear this evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and eventually mid 30s by tomorrow morning. Increasing clouds tomorrow with east to southeast winds shifting to the north during the evening and tomorrow night. Highs in the low 50s. Rain showers will develop later tomorrow night, mixing with snow in northwestern counties. Lows in the mid to upper 30s with gusty north winds.
Very cold on Monday with north winds 15-30 mph and wind chills in the 20s. Expect periods of rain showers changing to snow or a rain/snow mix. Snow accumulation: a coating to an inch for southwest Oklahoma with 1-2″ possible in parts of Harmon, Greer, Washita, and Beckham counties. A coating to a half inch for parts of north Texas. Roads may stay mainly wet with some slushy areas possible on elevated surfaces. Use caution if you must travel. Snow or mix should end during the afternoon.
Monday night will be very cold as skies clear. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Sunshine will continue into the end of next week with highs in the 50s and even some 60s possible on Thursday. Lows will get back into the 30s.
Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates on the wintry weather for Monday!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.