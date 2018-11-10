First Alert Forecast: FAWD for Monday

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning! It is a frigid start to our Saturday morning.
Temps are in the 20s to start the day with feels like temps in the teens. The freeze warning goes until 10 am before expiring mid morning. This afternoon we warm into the low 50s with mostly sunny skies and S winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Overnight temps fall into the 30s with light winds and clear skies. We’re in the 50s again Sunday afternoon before a strong cold front drops us into the 30s for Monday. That cold front will also bring a chance for snow and rain/snow mix for Texoma late Sunday into early Monday morning.
Expect cold rain/wet snow mix to begin after midnight on Sunday and then transition to all snow into early Monday morning. This activity lasts through midday Monday before quickly clearing out during the late afternoon and early evening. The best chance for snow will be W and NW counties in SW OK, mainly near I-40. Up to 2 inches of snow could be possible for some out W and NW. Many will see a dusting up to an inch of snow and rain/snow mix. Some impacts to travel will be possible, mainly bridges and overpasses.
Temps drop into the 20s overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning, leaving us with more wind chills in the teens for early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon we see plenty of sun and reach the mid to upper 40s as highs. Mid 50s are on the way Wednesday and Thursday before low 60s are back Friday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
