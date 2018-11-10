First Alert Forecast: FAWD for Monday

Expect cold rain/wet snow mix to begin after midnight on Sunday and then transition to all snow into early Monday morning. This activity lasts through midday Monday before quickly clearing out during the late afternoon and early evening. The best chance for snow will be W and NW counties in SW OK, mainly near I-40. Up to 2 inches of snow could be possible for some out W and NW. Many will see a dusting up to an inch of snow and rain/snow mix. Some impacts to travel will be possible, mainly bridges and overpasses.