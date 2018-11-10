House of Bread Ministries launches Hope For Christmas

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Lawton congregation is doing what it can to make sure everyone has a Happy Holiday this year, even the people often left out of the festivities.
The House of Bread Ministries launched its "Hope for Christmas" program today for older residents and teens who might not normally get a gift during the holiday season.
They collected applications for the "Silver Bells" category this afternoon, aimed at people ages 50 or older.
“We do this because number one, we love God, and number two, we love people," said Pastor Bernell Caraway. "And we just want to be a help and a blessing to somebody else...somebody who’s not going to be blessed. You know how sad that looks, to see somebody older, like they get shoved to the side?”
The church will be meeting again next Friday to take applications for the program's "teen" category.
They'll be meeting at the McDonalds on 11th and Lee from 4 in the afternoon until 7.
If you’d like to help out with their efforts, you can drop off donations at the House of Bread Church on Southwest Wisconsin Avenue.
