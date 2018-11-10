UK economy gets World Cup lift in face of Brexit uncertainty

There are reports that a deal may be struck as soon as next week but there remain questions as to whether British Prime Minister Theresa May will be able to get enough lawmakers in Parliament to approve it. If lawmakers reject it, concerns would swell that Britain could crash out of the EU in March with no deal on future relations and no transition period to those new arrangements. In that scenario, tariffs would be placed on trade with the 27 other EU countries, border checks would be reinstalled, and restrictions could hit travelers and workers.