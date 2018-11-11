Altus Walmart holds Veterans’ Day Ceremony

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Walmart on N Main St. in Altus hosted a special ceremony Saturday morning commemorating Veterans' Day.
The Veterans Day Celebration was held inside the store near the apparel section and front registers.
Store manager, Russell Shoemate, says it’s important for them to pay tribute to their many associates and customers who have served and are serving in the Armed Forces.
“I think we live in the greatest country in the world and a lot of it is because of the sacrifices they’ve made," said Russell Shoemate, Store Manager. “So, more than anything that’s what I want to do, just honor them."
The Altus High School JROTC presented the colors during the Veterans' Day ceremony.
