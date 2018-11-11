Annual Duncan Veterans Day Parade honors military families

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - The annual Veterans Day Parade in Duncan was held Saturday.
Every year, the parade honors a different group of service members: World War 2, Korean, Vietnam veterans, and more.This year’s parade honored the forgotten heroes... their families.
“The people that stay at home that have to share the responsibilities of two people. They pay the bills. They call the plumber, get the kids to school, do the cooking, while their loved one is over seas serving our country. So, we want to make sure that they get recognized for the sacrifice they make,” said Larry E. Davidson, Commander of the American Legion Post 55.
Despite the cold weather, hundreds of people turned out to enjoy and participate in Saturday’s parade.
