BrookRidge Retirement Community hosts Veterans Appreciation Day

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A veterans appreciation day event was held Saturday at the BrookRidge Retirement Community in Lawton.
The event's purpose was to honor veterans and their families.
It began with Eisenhower High School’s Junior ROTC posting the colors, which was followed by the recognition of veterans and a proclamation reading.
“It’s been amazing the number of true American heroes that we’ve been able to meet,"said Pastor Jim Roberts, of First Christian Church in Frederick. "We’ve been able to visit with them hear their stories and we’ve began to realize that these are the people who lived through all of the events that actually shaped the world we live in today. So, it’s a real honor to be able to honor them today.”
The veterans and families also enjoyed singing festive songs together, like, “You’re A Grand Old Flag.”
