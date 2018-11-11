Duncan organization feeds over 1,000 people free, home cooked Thanksgiving dinner

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - Duncan Community Development joined forces with the community to feed over 1,000 people a home cooked Thanksgiving dinner.
“Anybody that wants to come in all of Stephens County, and we love doing this right here. I mean, it’s a lot of work, but at the end of the day, we love this," said John Drew, a member of Duncan Community Development. "We feel good helping people.”
The organization started the annual dinner years ago to bring the community together.
“I think we had realized that there was no Thanksgiving dinner for Duncan. They do one for Christmas for donations, but I don’t think they do one for Thanksgiving, so we decided let’s go ahead and try and give it a shot and see how it goes, and it’s kind of just taken on its own life,” said Angela Stevenson, a member of Duncan Community Development.
The event has grown over the years, and so has the number of volunteers.
George Johnson, a veteran, has been volunteering since the first dinner.
“Well, I think one of the purposes of being a vet is being an American, and that means helping people," said Johnson. "I enjoy whatever I can do to help folks, and this has been a good time. I enjoyed my time in the service and I’m enjoying my time in the ministry helping people out.”
One DCD member said the free Thanksgiving dinner is made possible by donations from the community.
“Donations. Volunteers, but mainly donations," said Trevien Stevenson, a member of Duncan Community Development. "Donations make it happen. We start months before the event trying to get donations. But without donations. it would not be possible.”
If you would like to help, you can do so by mailing a donation to the DCD address:
P.O. Box 1931
Duncan, Oklahoma 73534
Or you can call Rudy Sanders, a member of Duncan Community Development, at 405-201-5592.
