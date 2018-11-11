First Alert 7 Forecast: rain to snow on Monday with light accumulations for some

Clouds will continue to increase this evening with temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s. A cold front will also move through between 8pm and midnight, resulting in stronger north winds overnight. Rain showers will develop after midnight to the northwest and spread southeast by morning. Rain will change to snow or mix with snow from northwest to southeast between roughly 3AM and 7AM as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s. Expect periods of snow or a rain/snow mix tomorrow morning, ending during the early afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 30s or even fall a bit with gusty north winds. Wind chills in the 20s.