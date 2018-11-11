First Alert 7 Forecast: rain to snow on Monday with light accumulations for some

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain and snow with some accumulations.
Clouds will continue to increase this evening with temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s. A cold front will also move through between 8pm and midnight, resulting in stronger north winds overnight. Rain showers will develop after midnight to the northwest and spread southeast by morning. Rain will change to snow or mix with snow from northwest to southeast between roughly 3AM and 7AM as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s. Expect periods of snow or a rain/snow mix tomorrow morning, ending during the early afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 30s or even fall a bit with gusty north winds. Wind chills in the 20s.
Snow accumulations: a slushy coating to a half inch around the I-44 corridor with up to an inch or so in central and northern Grady county. A coating or less in north Texas with perhaps a bit more in far western north TX near Childress. Far western Oklahoma may see 1-2″ with isolated higher totals. This is mainly for Mangum, Hobart, Elk City, and Cordell.
Road conditions: due to warmer ground temperatures, mainly wet roads are expected with slushy areas on bridges and overpasses, especially northwestern parts of Texoma.
Clouds will quickly clear tomorrow night and lows will plummet into the low 20s with wind chills in the teens Tuesday morning. Expect sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with highs around 40.
Sunny skies for Wednesday with highs only in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s again. The sunshine will continue into later next week and temperatures will finally warm up a bit. Expect upper 50s Thursday through Saturday and lows slowly getting back to the 30s.
Stay with the First Alert 7 Weather Team for updates!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.