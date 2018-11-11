First Alert Forecast: snow possible Monday

Skies continue to clear this morning. We’ll see times of sun today before more cloud cover ventures in by early afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches. This evening a few showers will be possible to the W and NW after 5 pm. This will just be a cold rain. Snow chances don’t arrive until after midnight tonight into early Monday morning. Temps will be the warmest Monday morning before we fall through the 30s throughout the day. Rain/snow mix will transition to all snow across SW OK during the morning hours, and by midday activity will slowly be coming to an end. We start clearing out quickly by evening, and into Tuesday morning temperatures fall into the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Some impacts to travel will be possible, mainly to bridges and overpasses. As far as totals go, some could see up to two inches of snow out W and NW closer to I-40. Many from Lawton to Vernon to Duncan could see a dusting to half an inch.