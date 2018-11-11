Lawton Fort Sill Art Council holds annual Hippie Holiday

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Fort Sill Art Council held its Hippie Holiday event. It gave artists the opportunity to display and sell their work.
Hippie Holiday has been going on for four years now. The President of The Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, Desirae Schnieder said the event is perfect for vendors who do not have a store location. She said it also allows the community to shop locally at an affordable cost.
“You’re not only giving back to the community, but some of these vendors, you’re helping them buy school clothes for their kids, you’re helping them pay a mortgage payment because they just bought a house here in town, so I think it’s just a cycle of life," said Schnieder.
Stacy Makinney has been creating stain glass art for over 20 years. It is something she learned from her mother. She said it feels good when people like her art because it’s different.
“It’s not the traditional stain glass that you would see the panels, although I do do those and I do do commission pieces and windows and that type of thing, but this is just a little different than what you’re going to see, and I enjoy seeing the reaction of people and how they’re excited to see something different," said Makinney.
Makinney said she is fairly new to Lawton and encourages other artists to get involved in the community.
“I do have some friends that are new artists, and I welcome them to come out and join the artist community," said Makinney. "It’s fun to see the people’s reaction. It makes you feel good when people appreciate your work.”
The next Hippie Holiday event will take place around this time next year.
