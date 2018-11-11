RV deemed total loss after fire in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Lawton family’s RV is completely destroyed after a fire ripped through it Saturday afternoon.
It happened just before 3:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of SW Jefferson Avenue.
The RV was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on scene.
According to fire officials, people were living inside the RV at the time but they were able to escape with their pets unharmed.
Officials say the fire was electrical in nature and the RV was deemed a total loss.
