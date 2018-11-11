300 soldiers reunite with family at uncasing ceremony on Ft. Sill

FT. SILL, OK (RNN Texoma) - 300 soldiers are back home with their loved ones Saturday after a nine month deployment.
The soldiers were from Ft. Sill’s 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade. The unit has been on a normal rotation to South Korea and was replaced by another Fort Sill unit, 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery a few weeks ago.
They were welcomed home by friends and family Saturday afternoon during an uncasing ceremony. One wife said she and her young daughter are excited to reunite with her husband.
“Yeah, it’s been a long time, so, she’s so different since February to now," said Coral Flores. "So, I’m so grateful for this.”
“Absolutely emotional day," said LTC Andrew J. Knight. "Great day to begin the reintegration process with friends and families as we come back to Fort Sill.”
Saturday’s uncasing ceremony took place at Rinehart Fitness Center on Fort Sill.
