77th Army Band serenades veterans at McMahon Memorial Auditorium

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The 77th Army Band serenaded veterans Sunday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
The McMahon Memorial Auditorium Authority joined forces with the City of Lawton and the 77th Army Band to put on a concert honoring veterans.
“We love being able to help sponsor concerts like this that are free, but we also recognize that is takes a lot of effort by the army band to be able to do this and we appreciate them so much,” said David Torbert, member of the McMahon Memorial Auditorium Authority.
The 77th Army Band is made up of full time musicians and soldiers.
“As soldiers and musicians, this is particularly, special for us, because we play music all year, but this time we really get to thank our own in a special way on Veterans Day, as soldiers ourselves, and so it really means a lot to us” said Bridgette Brenmark, commander of the 77th Army Band.
Brenmark, who serves as the conductor for the 77th Army Band, said she has the best job.
“Basically, I think I have the best job in the army,” said Brenmark. “I get to take care of a lot of really amazingly talented musicians and just rally them together towards a group focus, and in this case the focus is Veterans Day, and really saying thank you to all of our veterans.”
The band played patriotic pieces, service songs, Americana, and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Torbert said today’s concert honors veterans and the relationship between Lawton and Fort Sill.
“Today’s concert is just another wonderful example of how we can come together and celebrate not only just our veterans, but also our relationship that Lawton has with Fort Sill,” said Torbert. “This beautiful building has been a lasting legacy from the McMahon family, allows us to come on a beautiful day, celebrate our freedom and also to be able to give the kind of recognition that we need to give to our veterans and to those who are even active military out here with Fort Sill.”
The 77th Army Band will be back at McMahon Auditorium on December 13th for a rock orchestra concert. The free concert starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.