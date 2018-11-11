77th Army Band serenades veterans at McMahon Memorial Auditorium

“Today’s concert is just another wonderful example of how we can come together and celebrate not only just our veterans, but also our relationship that Lawton has with Fort Sill,” said Torbert. “This beautiful building has been a lasting legacy from the McMahon family, allows us to come on a beautiful day, celebrate our freedom and also to be able to give the kind of recognition that we need to give to our veterans and to those who are even active military out here with Fort Sill.”