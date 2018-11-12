Blue Eyes special: Frank, Barbara Sinatra auction upcoming

This image provided by Sotheby’s shows a copy of “From Here to Eternity,” in which Frank Sinatra won an Academy Award, and is part of more than 200 item belonging to Frank and Barbara Sinatra going up for auction. Sotheby’s on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, unveiled the contents of Lady Blue Eyes: Property of Barbara and Frank Sinatra which will go on the block in a series of auctions in New York in December. (Courtesy Sotheby’s via AP) (AP)