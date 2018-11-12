Cameron holds ceremony to honor veterans

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Students and staff held their annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at Cameron University Monday.
That ceremony featured the reading of the name of every service man and woman who has lost their life in the last year.
"I think of all the names being read, and all of the people I know who didn’t make it home. It gets emotional,” said Retired Lieutenant Colonel Claude Matchette.
Matchette served three tours in the Army, being stationed in Southeast Asia, Germany and South America, among other places. Now, he calls southwest Oklahoma home and said he came to Cameron Monday to honor those who served before him and those who have served since.
"Air Force, Army, Marines, all of them. It also honors the families. The families have had to suffer a lot as soldiers were deployed into various overseas operations during combat times. I think we should also honor the families for all of their service in supporting the military,” Matchette said.
Cameron University Vice President for University Advancement, and retired Army Colonel, Albert Johnson Junior said hearing those names sends him on a trip down memory lane.
"It reminds me of service. It reminds me of the opportunities I’ve had. It reminds me of my brothers and sisters I’ve served with in the many lands I’ve had the opportunity to deploy in and train in. And what the military does and what the military means to our nation, to our community and to where we live,” Johnson said.
Johnson said a thank you on Veteran's Day goes a long way and he thinks the holiday is particularly important at Cameron University because of their relationship with Fort Sill.
"You think about the community of Lawton - Fort Sill, the number of veterans that live here, the relationship we have with Fort Sill, our ROTC department. It is important. It’s important that we recognize the veterans that have served in our military,” Johnson said.
The keynote speaker at the ceremony was Fort Sill Commanding General Wilson Shoffner, who thanked all veterans, talked about the conditions past military members lived through and the importance of telling the stories of veterans.
