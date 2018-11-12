City of Lawton files lawsuit combating opioid epidemic

The City of Lawton provides a number of services to its residents and benefits to its employees that have been greatly impacted by the opioid epidemic. Services to residents include police responses to and intervention in opioid related incidences and criminal offenses, along with emergency medical services responses by the Fire Department to opioid related medical conditions requiring immediate care. Benefits to its employees include a self-funded health care plan, sick leave, physical and mental health rehabilitation services, and self-funded workers’ compensation coverage. The costs to maintain the City’s health care plan, including by both the City and its employees’ recurring premium increases, have consistently risen in part due to the opioid epidemic.