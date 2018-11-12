City of Lawton files lawsuit combating opioid epidemic

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The City of Lawton joined the opioid fight, filing a lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and others viewed responsible for the addiction crisis.
The lawsuit claims the defendants falsely promoted opioids and did not make known the extreme risks of addiction.
The city released the following statement:
The City of Lawton has filed a lawsuit against certain manufacturers and distributors of opioids, and certain physicians, that it believes caused the opioid epidemic throughout the United States, including Lawton, Oklahoma.
The lawsuit alleges the defendants used multiple channels to falsely promote the attributes of opioids and failed to disclose the extreme risks of addiction. The lawsuit further alleges the defendants failed to take appropriate actions to prevent diversion of opiate pills. Hundreds of other governmental entities across the United States have filed similar lawsuits to combat the opioid epidemic.
The City of Lawton consists of the majority of the population for Comanche County. Between 2007 and 2016, there were approximately 163 unintentional poisoning deaths in the Comanche County area. Roughly nine out of 10 unintentional poisoning deaths were suffered by Lawton residents. Over 3.6 million opiate pills were dispensed in Comanche County from October 2016 to March 2017— enough for roughly 30 pills per person during a six-month period.
A 2016 study revealed that nearly nine percent of high school seniors in the Lawton area had taken non-prescription pills within 30 days of being interviewed. Additionally, approximately 11 percent of eighth graders and 22 percent of high school seniors had used non-prescription drugs in their lifetime.
The City of Lawton provides a number of services to its residents and benefits to its employees that have been greatly impacted by the opioid epidemic. Services to residents include police responses to and intervention in opioid related incidences and criminal offenses, along with emergency medical services responses by the Fire Department to opioid related medical conditions requiring immediate care. Benefits to its employees include a self-funded health care plan, sick leave, physical and mental health rehabilitation services, and self-funded workers’ compensation coverage. The costs to maintain the City’s health care plan, including by both the City and its employees’ recurring premium increases, have consistently risen in part due to the opioid epidemic.
