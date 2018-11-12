Employees fight fire at Lawton vet clinic

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - No people or animals were hurt after a fire at the Chambers Veterinary Clinic Monday morning.
The Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Chief says the blaze started when a propane space heater was mounted too close to the ceiling and sparked on the south side of the large animal building. Officials with the veterinary clinic say an employee noticed a burning smell and they quickly got to work to put out the fire.
“We took emergency matters into hand with fire extinguishers and a water hose and put it out. Took about three or four minutes," said Dr. Larry Chambers of Chambers Veterinary Clinic.
Fire crews say by the time they got there, the fire was mostly put out.
