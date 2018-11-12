First Alert 7 Forecast: bitterly cold wind chills tonight into tomorrow morning

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The snow is just about done but the cold will last a bit longer.
A few snow flurries are possible this evening with no accumulation. Skies will be mostly cloudy with gusty north winds and temperatures falling into the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens. Overnight, skies will clear out as lows drop to around 20. Wind chills 10-18° by morning.
Sunny but cold tomorrow with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. North winds 10-15 mph. Tomorrow night will be very cold again with lows in the low 20s. Sunny skies on Wednesday and still chilly with highs in the mid 40s. South winds will return on Thursday and Friday, resulting in warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s Thursday and mid 60s Friday under mostly sunny skies.
Our next cold front is scheduled to arrive this weekend, moving through Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 50s Saturday with increasing clouds. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs staying in the 40s and lows in the mid 30s. We should stay dry with this next cold front.
Stay warm and have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
