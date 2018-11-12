First Alert Forecast: snow this morning

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Monday morning Texoma! It’s snowing for many across SW OK.
Temps are flirting right around freezing and will continue to drop into this afternoon. Snow chances last through midday before ending this evening. We will clear out quickly overnight, helping our temps fall into the low 20s by early Tuesday morning. Travel impacts will be highest on higher elevated surfaces and bridges. With ground temps still so warm, roads will be drive-able. Just factor in extra time to get where you’re going. North winds will be strong today, gusting up to 30 mph. Snowfall totals could reach up to two inches in some locations, mainly W and NW near I-40.
Temps Tuesday afternoon stay in the low 40s with light N winds. Overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday temps fall into the low 20s again. We warm back into the 50s by Thursday, 60s by Friday, and more 50s for this weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
