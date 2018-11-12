Sunset Memorial Gardens holds 30th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Sunset Memorial Gardens held their 30th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony Sunday, at the cemetery on Cache Road, to honor all veterans of the uniformed armed services.
There were several participating organizations including the Lawton Rangers, Comanche County Veterans Council, and Knights of Columbus.
The event featured guest speaker, Kim Sue Doerfel, a wreath laying by the American Veterans Supporters and the riderless horse which is a tradition that symbolizes fallen soldiers.
Flags were displayed to honor veterans who were laid to rest at the cemetery.
