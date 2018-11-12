Two veterans share memories about being in the Army

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Two veterans shared their memories about their time in the Army.
Richard Jensen is a U.S. Army veteran who spent a lot of his time training others in artillery. While he was mostly stationed at Fort Sill, Jensen said he did travel to other states including Texas.
“We went to San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, and we went around the Alamo, saw different things out there through the years, and it’s just something we wouldn’t have done normally, but it was an experience that you can’t imagine you know," said Jensen.
Max McClure served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, starting in the Army Air Corps. McClure said he’ll never forget how he met his boss on Fort Sill.
“And I walked over to him and the man’s name is R-i-c-h-a-r-d. To me when I went to school that spelled Richard. He looked at me right in the eyes, pointed his finger at me like this and he said sergeant don’t you ever call me Richard again. I said why that’s what your name tag says, he said that is Richard, it’s French and I’m damn proud of it. I said well can I help you. He said I’m your new supply officer, that’s how I met my new boss," said McClure.
McClure also met his wife while in the Army. She passed away September third. McClure said they would have been married 70 years. He said he knew she was the one the day they met.
“I looked at my wife. I looked at her eyes, like I’m looking at yours, and I said to myself, I’m going to marry that woman," said McClure. "I told my buddies on the way to camp that night, I’m going to marry her, I said thank you Lord.”
Jensen said he is humbled by the appreciation the veterans have received from the community.
“Well we’ve had children come from different schools to thank us for our service, and it makes you humble for the things that they come and talk about and bring us, and it’s very very nice," said Jensen. "It humbles you.”
And McClure’s message to those who aspire to serve our country.
“Made it a career, it’s got opportunities," said McClure. "There’s no end to where they can go. They can become president of the United States if they desire to be. The opportunities are there, education and experience both.”
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.