WFISD confirms student brought “inoperable” gun to campus

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - News Channel 6 has confirmed a Wichita Falls ISD student brought a handgun to campus on Monday.
According to Communications Officer Ashley Thomas, a student brought an “inoperable” handgun to Barwise Middle School. Thomas said the gun was missing pieces and was not loaded.
Thomas said the situation is very concerning and other students saw the weapon. Administrators were notified and things were handed over to local authorities, according to Thomas.
Thomas said a Parentlink message will be sent to parents of Barwise students on Monday evening.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.