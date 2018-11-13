CNN sues Pres. Trump, other top officials, over Jim Acosta White House access

(RNN) - CNN is filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, nearly a week after White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s access to the White House was denied.
The news network announced the lawsuit Tuesday in response Acosta’s suspension.
CNN alleges both Acosta and CNN’s First and Fifth Amendment rights were violated by the journalist’s suspension, CNN said in a web story.
The suit will be filed in the U.S District Court in Washington, D.C.
Acosta’s “hard pass” was revoked last Wednesday after a tense moment with the president during a news conference.
