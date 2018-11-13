First Alert Forecast: feels like the single digits this morning

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! Feels like the single digits for several across SW OK this morning.
Actual temps are in the 20s with N winds gusting up to 15 mph. This afternoon we warm into the upper 30s under full sun and light N winds. Overnight clear skies and light winds allow us to fall into the low 20s. We hit the mid 40s by Wednesday afternoon.
A fairly quiet pattern persists over the next few days. Temps slowly warm into the 50s and then 60s by late week. Expect plenty of sunshine for several days before cloud cover moves Saturday. A cold front pushes through this weekend dropping us into the 40s and 50s during the afternoons with lows in the 30s just in time for opening weekend of rifle season in Oklahoma.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
