First Alert 7 Forecast: a slow warming trend through late week

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Very cold today but temperatures will start to warm up into the end of the week.
Clear this evening and tonight with chilly temperatures. Upper 20s by 8PM with lows in the low 20s. Sunny tomorrow and a bit warmer. Temperatures rising into the low 40s by noon with highs in the mid 40s. North winds shifting to the south late. Clear tomorrow night with lows in the mid 20s.
Sunny and warmer on Thursday as a southwest breeze develops. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Friday will likely be the warmest day of the week under mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s and south winds 10-15 mph. Increasing clouds Saturday and a cold front will move through by evening. Highs reaching the mid to upper 50s ahead of the front. More clouds Saturday night and Sunday, along with breezy north winds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s on Sunday.
Expect cool temperatures early next week with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
