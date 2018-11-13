First Alert 7 Forecast: a slow warming trend through late week

Sunny and warmer on Thursday as a southwest breeze develops. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Friday will likely be the warmest day of the week under mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s and south winds 10-15 mph. Increasing clouds Saturday and a cold front will move through by evening. Highs reaching the mid to upper 50s ahead of the front. More clouds Saturday night and Sunday, along with breezy north winds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s on Sunday.