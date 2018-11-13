250 high school sophomores learn about careers and job skills at Career Pathways Conference

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - Business leaders in the Duncan community taught 250 high school sophomores about different careers and job skills Tuesday at the Career Pathways Conference.
Students were able to choose which two of the five break out sessions they wanted to attend. The sessions included the Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Business, and Communications industries.
“Just having those different opportunities for students to explore, and find out more about these careers is a very important piece of their education as they go forward, and again, when they have the opportunity to choose classes in different things, different avenues, to pursue that career. So, it’s a benefit to students for sure," said Lesa Hefner, Pathways to Future Careers Internship Instructor/Coordinator.
7News anchor and reporter, Zayna Haliburton, led the Communications session. Zayna told the students about the variety of career options within the communications industry, and also about the importance of internships.
“I told the kids, you know, you’re young, but do as many as you can, because you never know if you’re going to get into an internship and like it, or turn around and say this isn’t for me," said Haliburton. "I told them I was lucky to have done one internship my last year in college, senior year, and I loved what I did and I turned around a week later and here I am, working for KSWO as a reporter/anchor. So, I really tried to express the importance of doing internships.”
Zayna said the students were very interactive and participated in a few mock news readings.
“I kinda had the kids come up and read as if they were a reporter or anchor, and I could tell that there are some interested kids in here that could be future reporters or new anchors,” said Haliburton.
Hefner said this conference was all made possible through the help of several area organizations.
“The community of Duncan is fabulous in supporting our students and what we’re trying to do. When they get the vision of what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to increase the employability skills, or the soft skills, of these students and help them prepare for the future,” said Hefner.
Hefner said one of the goals of Tuesday’s conference was to teach students about the many career options in the five fields taught at Red River Technology Center. Hefner said it will help any student enrolling next year, choose the classes that are the best fit for them and their future career.
