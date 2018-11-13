250 high school sophomores learn about careers and job skills at Career Pathways Conference

“I told the kids, you know, you’re young, but do as many as you can, because you never know if you’re going to get into an internship and like it, or turn around and say this isn’t for me," said Haliburton. "I told them I was lucky to have done one internship my last year in college, senior year, and I loved what I did and I turned around a week later and here I am, working for KSWO as a reporter/anchor. So, I really tried to express the importance of doing internships.”