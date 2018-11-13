Lawton homeowner finds burglars in her home, GPTC locked down

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A pair of burglars were interrupted by a Lawton homeowner on Tuesday morning.
Police responded to reports of a burglary near 52nd and Kingston around 11 a.m. They said the homeowner came home and saw a vehicle outside their home and their front door open. She then heard voices saying “she’s here! Go go!.” The suspects jumped the back fence and their footprints indicated they were running through a field leading towards the Great Plains Technology Center.
The Vo-Tech was put on a precautionary lockdown while cops searched the area.
Authorities say the car the burglars were driving had been stolen. They found a gun and ammunition inside the vehicle.
The suspects have not been located.
If you have any information on this crime, contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.
