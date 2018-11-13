Lawton kid’s solo at Cameron’s Aggie Madness goes viral

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A kid from Lawton is going viral after he stole the show at Cameron University’s Aggie Madness. The pep rally was Cameron’s way to kick off the basketball season. During Aggie Madness, the men’s and women’s basketball team have a dance-off competition, and the women’s team has won at least the last four years in a row. Because of that, some members of the men’s basketball team decided to ask a friend to choreograph a dance, and she brought in some of her students.