Native American family protests oil manufacturer for trespassing

CADDO COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - Several of the families at Monday’s protest said that November 20th will mark 20 years of oil manufacturers trespassing on their Indian Lands near the Apache Y in Caddo County.
They claim that almost 20 years ago, an oil manufacturer asked for a renewal of an easement on their native land, but the family said no. However, the manufacturer persisted anyway.
“They were asked by the BIA to negotiate, by Enable never did try to negotiate or try to reach anything with landowners, and they continue to use this land, and they continue to push the gas through those pipelines and have not paid landowners for 19 years now,” said Donna Davilla, whose family land was trespassed by oil manufacturers.
Some of the 38 landowners gathered in protest Monday morning to get their message out that Enable Midstream Partners has allegedly trespassed on this property for 19 years.
“Honestly, it’s really discouraging that we have to go through this process just to get what’s owed to us, landowners," said Lonnie Tsotaddle, one of the 38 landowners. "It’s really heartbreaking that they’d treat these Native American people, and other races, this way.”
“We’re standing up for what is right and for what is justice," said Katherine Ware Perosi, whose family land was trespassed by oil manufacturers. "This is 19 years. It’s gone on way too long. My mom, Marci Davilla, she wanted the pipeline out years ago, five years ago. They have not removed it yet and they continue using the pipeline and also running natural gas through it, and so we want justice.”
The family has gone through a series of trials over the last 19 years. Their next trial will be in January. The family said they are seeking punitive damages and trespass.
“Our trial will be in January and we’re looking for a better outcome for the Indian landowners during the trial," said Perosi. "Not to mention that Enable is tresspassing on other Indian allottments also, based on this transmition line.”
David Klaassen, Director, Corporate Communications and Community Relations at Enable Midstream Partners, said the company does not comment on current litigation, but in a statement said:
"We have a very, very strong reputation in dealing with landowners, across all situations. We have worked hard to come up with a real beneficial outcome for all parties involved and our reputation, in this area, has really been strong."
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.