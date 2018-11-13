No. 1 Irish start slow, finish fast in beating Penn 75-55

Penn: The Quakers, with a roster of 18 players, were picked in the preseason to finish second to Princeton in the Ivy League. It was Penn's first game ever against a team ranked No. 1. Last season, Penn forced 22 turnovers and held Notre Dame to its second-lowest point total of their championship season in a 66-54 loss at the Palestra. The Quakers were anything but peaceful Monday night, forcing nine Irish turnovers and Notre Dame's 44.1 shooting effort (15 of 34) in the first 20 minutes.