Slovak president condemns questioning of protest organizers

FILE - In this Friday, March 23, 2018 file photo, protesters hold a banner reading "I do care about it" during an anti-government protest march in Bratislava, Slovakia. Slovakia’s President has condemned a move by the country’s police that has started questioning the organizers of recent massive anti-government protests over allegations of staging a coup and corruption. President Andrej Kiska called the police questioning an intimidation. The organizers said they didn’t do anything wrong and announced more protests for Friday, Nov. 16. The protests were triggered by the slaying of an investigative reporter and his fiancee. (Marko Erd/TASR via AP, file) (Marko Erd)