Oakland's Melvin, Atlanta's Snitker voted top managers

"When I started doing this a long time ago with Mr. Gillick in Seattle, their job was to give me the players and then it was my job to put guys in the right spots. And things have changed since then," Melvin said. "It can be a little bit top heavy as far as where the information comes from, from our front office now, and you have to be able to adapt, or at some point in time you might not have one of these jobs. So I'm lucky enough to be with an organization that not only it's my hometown but from a guy that I've known for quite a while in Billy and they do the best they can to consistently try to implement stuff and get us better. And it's my job to accept it and move forward."