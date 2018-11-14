Call to WFPD leads to stolen property, arrest

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A call to the Wichita Falls Police Department ends with a man behind bars and several stolen items recovered. Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called out to the Exxon on the 1200 block of Central Freeway.
The caller told dispatch they believed two men were attempting to sell stolen property out of a U-Haul trailer that was attached to a pickup truck. When officers got to the scene, one of the suspect was identified as Justin Davis, 35.
As officers began investigating, it was discovered the truck had been stolen out of New Mexico and the U-Haul trailer had been stolen out of Oklahoma. As officers attempted to handcuff Davis they say he tried to run and resist.
Davis was tased and taken into custody without further incident, according to WFPD. During a search of the truck a handgun was found under the driver seat and a check revealed it was also stolen out of New Mexico.
Davis told officers he had stolen the vehicle and the handgun. He also told officers he just met the other man with him and the man had no idea of the theft. That person was released at the scene.
WFPD says Davis was also found with nearly nine grams of methamphetamine that he attempted to destroy while at the scene. Davis was booked into the Wichita County Jail and charged with a lengthy list of charges that include; Theft of a Firearm, Evading Arrest or Detention, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle to name a few.
At the time this article was published no bond had been set for any of the eight charges he is facing.
