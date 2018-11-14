Cameron University holds 38th annual Country Jazz Fusion concert

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - They’re two styles of music that you may not think go together, but for the past 38 years, they have at Cameron University.
Tuesday night was the annual CU Country Jazz Fusion concert in The Cameron Theatre.
This year the CU Jazz Ensemble and Community Jazz Ensemble teamed up with special guest Bobby Flores and the Wagon Wheels Trio. They performed an eclectic mix of popular jazz, Western swing and country songs.
The musicians were under the direction of J.D. Little, Assistant Professor of Music.
