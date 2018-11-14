FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Peyton Booth

Locally, Peyton has shown the Breed Champion Hereford for the last three years. His success goes well beyond the show ring. He competes in speech contests. His biggest accomplishment was winning 1st place in the Creed Speaking Contest at Regionals in 2017. Peyton is the Vice President of the Empire FFA Chapter, and was the President of Empire’s State Qualifying Opening Ceremony team. The accomplishments come as no surprise to Peyton’s Ag Teacher, Billy Cheatwood.