FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Peyton Booth

EMPIRE, OK (RNN Texoma) - Empire FFA’s Peyton Booth started showing livestock as a fourth grader and years later, has earned plenty of award to vouch for his hard work.
“I’ve shown hogs, mostly Durocs, Hamps, and Crosses," Peyton said. “I put two in the sale at OYE, which is the world’s largest pig show.”
Locally, Peyton has shown the Breed Champion Hereford for the last three years. His success goes well beyond the show ring. He competes in speech contests. His biggest accomplishment was winning 1st place in the Creed Speaking Contest at Regionals in 2017. Peyton is the Vice President of the Empire FFA Chapter, and was the President of Empire’s State Qualifying Opening Ceremony team. The accomplishments come as no surprise to Peyton’s Ag Teacher, Billy Cheatwood.
“He’s an outgoing, really good student," said Cheatwood. “I can’t say enough about him. Anything the FFA does, he’s involved and successful at it. He works hard at it.”
Peyton stays pretty busy, taking advantage of everything Empire Public Schools has to offer.
“I play football, baseball, powerlifting and track," Peyton said. “I stay pretty active throughout the school. Trying to keep a 4.0 while doing this and coming home to take care of my project can be a task, but you can do it with hard work and dedication.”
It’s that kind of work ethic he encourages others to strive for.
“Work hard, be dedicated, love what you do, and express it through what you do and how you do it."
