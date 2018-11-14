Fires Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army holds 7th annual recognition banquet.

(RNN Texoma) - The Fires Chapter of the Association of the United States Army held it’s 7th annual recognition banquet Tuesday.
The event recognizes those who give back to others in their community. This year the AUSA is honoring veterans and those who help them. Dr. Gib Gibson received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his longtime support of veterans.
“It’s important to do this because many of these people go unrecognized much of the time, so for us to give them a pat on the back and say thank you for all you do, it’s very important to us,” said Fires chapter president Karen Bailey.
The purpose of the Fires Chapter of the AUSA is to educate, inform and connect soldiers with the community. It also oversees programs like homeless veterans outreach and has a community partnership with the 75th Brigade to help connect community volunteers.
