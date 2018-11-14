First Alert 7 Forecast: a nice and mild end to the week

Friday will be a bit warmer with south winds and mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s. A cold front is expected to move through this weekend but not until Saturday evening. Highs on the Saturday should approach the upper 50s to low 60s under increasing clouds. Breezy north winds will develop Saturday night and there could be a shower east. Lows in the mid 30s. Much colder on Sunday with lots of clouds and highs only in the mid 40s.