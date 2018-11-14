First Alert 7 Forecast: a nice and mild end to the week

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Temperatures will continue to warm over the next few days, leading to a beautiful end to the week.
Clear skies this evening and tonight. Temperatures will fall quickly into the low 30s by 9PM and overnight lows will drop into the mid 20s. Sunny and warmer tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 50s by noon and highs in the low 60s. Southwest winds 5-15 mph. Mostly clear tomorrow night. Low of 35.
Friday will be a bit warmer with south winds and mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s. A cold front is expected to move through this weekend but not until Saturday evening. Highs on the Saturday should approach the upper 50s to low 60s under increasing clouds. Breezy north winds will develop Saturday night and there could be a shower east. Lows in the mid 30s. Much colder on Sunday with lots of clouds and highs only in the mid 40s.
Next week, leading up to Thanksgiving, temperatures will slowly warm again. Highs in the mid 50s Tuesday and near 60 Wednesday. A storm system could bring some showers sometime towards mid to late next week. We’ll keep you posted!
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
