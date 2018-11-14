First Alert Forecast: thawing out this week

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning! It’s another frigid start to our morning.
Temps are in the teens and twenties as you’re out the door. Make sure you bundle up and give yourself extra time to heat up your vehicle. Icy windshields will be possible. This afternoon we warm into the mid 40s. North winds shift back to the S by this evening.
Low 60s are on the way Thursday and mid 60s by Friday with mostly sunny skies.
Another cold front pushes through this weekend, dropping our temps into the 40s by Sunday. A stray shower chance will be possible E on Sunday, but most of us will be dry. Temps warm back into the 50s next week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
