Former Hirschi High student makes it on Forbes 30 under 30 list

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A former student of Hirschi High School has been named on Forbes 2019 30 under 30 list.
Shri Ganeshram attended Hirschi High School, Midwestern State University and MIT.
Ganeshram’s Forbes profile says he dropped out of high school at the age of 16 to go to MIT.
He built a car rental platform, FlightCar, in his dorm room. Mercedes-Benz would purchase the startup in 2016.
Shri is now Vice president of Growth, Analytics, Strategy for Eaze.
The San Francisco based company launched in 2014. The company’s technology connects marijuana product brands, dispensaries and doctors to customers on demand.
