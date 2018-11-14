Freezing temperatures cause cold weather nights at Salvation Army

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Because of the cold weather we’re seeing, the Lawton Salvation Army has opened its doors for people to stay warm. They do this on days when the temperatures are below freezing or staying in the thirties with gusty winds.
Major David Robinson said anyone can stay and it doesn't count against them for future stays during the cold weather nights. People can stay at the Salvation Army for free and get dinner and breakfast when temperatures are this low.
"If it's brutally cold and that wind is blowing, come in, do not be outside. Don't take a chance on freezing to death."
The doors open at 4 p.m. and they ask that people leave by 8 a.m.
