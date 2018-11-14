Freshman class of 116th Congress invades Washington

(RNN) – There are plenty of shiny new faces on Capitol Hill this week as congressional orientation begins in Washington just a week after midterm elections.
Although the 116th Congress won’t convene until Jan. 3, the freshman class is learning how to govern in the nation’s capital and how to navigate the halls of power.
There will be lots of meals, tours and briefings.
And, of course, there’s a class photo. Incoming House members posed in front of the Capitol Wednesday morning.
The picture shows a freshman class that’s more diverse. It’s younger, browner and more female.
In all, more than 110 women have been elected to the House. Its members include 40 women of color, the first Muslim women, the first Native American women and the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, 29-year-old Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY.
When the House opens for business in the new year, a new party will hold power.
Although some seats are still up for grabs, Democrats are projected to finish with about 234 seats to 201 for the Republicans.
On the other side of the Hill, the Senate will stay in the hands of the GOP.
Majority leader Mitch McConnell welcomed five incoming Republican senators and a sixth who might be -- Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn, Kevin Cramer, Mike Braun, Mitt Romney and Florida Gov. Rick Scott.
Scott was there as the senator-elect from Florida, even though his lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is slim and a recount is underway.
"I've been through a few of these over the years,” McConnell said. “We're here … to welcome our six new Republican senators that allowed us to continue our majority.”
With the Democrats holding a narrow majority in the House and the same true for Republicans in the Senate, the 116th Congress will have to find its way in leading an America that still remains deeply divided after Election Day.
