Henniges Automotive to possibly bring plant to Lawton

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - “This is not a done deal. No matter what you’ve seen or what you’ve read or what you’ve heard,” said Brad Cooksey of the Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation. That was the start of the pitch Tuesday night from the Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation, asking for city council’s help to possibly bring a new company to town.
That company is Henniges Automotive which already has an operation in Frederick. The global automotive seal manufacturer is looking at opening a plant in the old Surplus City building near the airport on 11th Street.
LEDC says Henniges is looking at over $400,000 in expenses to make it happen. Tuesday the council was asked to provide $250,000 from the city’s hotel-motel tax to pay for electrical supply and fire suppression upgrades.
All members present voted in favor of the proposal, which will factor into negotiations with the company to come to Lawton.
LEDC says Henniges is also considering moving to another facility near the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport in the future.
